TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of TSP opened at $37.29 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

