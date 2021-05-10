Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

NYSE TRQ opened at $21.18 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

