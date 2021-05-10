Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.
NYSE TRQ opened at $21.18 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.12.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.