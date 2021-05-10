Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 975 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 13.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Amgen by 24.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Amgen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $254.21 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average is $236.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $719,910. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

