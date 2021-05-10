Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $112.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

