Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $746,000 Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

USPH stock opened at $119.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

