Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $556,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 151,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period.

SLY opened at $97.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

