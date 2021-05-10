Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $75.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

