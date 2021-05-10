Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $674 million-$682 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $677.29 million.

Trupanion stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. Trupanion has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,081.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.57.

In other news, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,502 shares of company stock worth $14,366,125. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

