Truist Securiti Weighs in on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

GBT has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $38.62 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $24,006,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after purchasing an additional 540,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

