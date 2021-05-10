Truist Securiti Weighs in on Diodes Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diodes in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

DIOD opened at $74.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $250,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,056.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.