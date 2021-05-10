Truist Boosts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $144.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

IBP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.57. The company had a trading volume of 466,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.