Truadvice LLC Sells 148 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Truadvice LLC lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $488.58 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.