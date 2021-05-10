Truadvice LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.79% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

