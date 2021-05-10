Truadvice LLC Has $472,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Truadvice LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CDW by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CDW by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 3,744.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in CDW by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $174.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day moving average is $147.59. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

