Truadvice LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Truadvice LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

