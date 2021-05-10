Truadvice LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Truadvice LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,199 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,729,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 114,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $19.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.