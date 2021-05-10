Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to $159.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $119.00 to $159.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TRRSF opened at $128.21 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.