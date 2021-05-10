Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

TSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.56.

TSE:TSU opened at C$156.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$121.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.41. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$46.84 and a 52 week high of C$157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.66.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million.

Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

