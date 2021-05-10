TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.09. TriState Capital shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 986 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $755.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

