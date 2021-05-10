Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBIO. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.
Shares of TBIO opened at $19.43 on Monday. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Translate Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.