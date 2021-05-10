Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBIO. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of TBIO opened at $19.43 on Monday. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 70.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Translate Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

