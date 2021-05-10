TransDigm Group (TDG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $607.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $603.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.69. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $303.51 and a 1 year high of $633.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.23.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

