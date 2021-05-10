Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of TT stock opened at $183.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $183.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

