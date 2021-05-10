TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other TPI Composites news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.