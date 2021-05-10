Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.32.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU opened at C$28.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$29.71.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,130.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,188,517.85. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 in the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.