Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $35.75 to $38.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.