Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Acquires C$398,730.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,730.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 81,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.02 per share, with a total value of C$327,159.33.

TOT traded up C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$4.00. 9,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,639. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.36. Total Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.81.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$83.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.60.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

