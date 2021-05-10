Torray LLC Trims Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Torray LLC lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.57. 2,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.