Torray LLC Takes $12.58 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Torray LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 462,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,580,000. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.0% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Ossiam grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 429,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837,741. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

