Torray LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Torray LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 132,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 292,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.09. 310,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,195,822. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

