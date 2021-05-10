Torray LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $449.27. 2,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,349. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.76 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $421.79 and a 200-day moving average of $409.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

