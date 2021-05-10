Torray LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.54. 43,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $90.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.99%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,623,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,355,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

