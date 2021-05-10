Torray LLC Decreases Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Torray LLC cut its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCKT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.45. 3,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,501. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.