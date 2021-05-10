Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Toromont Industries stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $86.70.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

