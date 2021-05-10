Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to $17.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of TPZEF opened at $12.21 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

