Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.65.

TSE TF opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a quick ratio of 84.00 and a current ratio of 84.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.68. The company has a market cap of C$779.36 million and a P/E ratio of 19.46. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$9.37.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.45%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

