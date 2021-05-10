Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.77.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $5,008,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,725 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $3,389,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $1,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

