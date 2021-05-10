thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded thyssenkrupp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded thyssenkrupp to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 172.35% and a net margin of 31.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that thyssenkrupp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

