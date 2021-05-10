Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 51 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.64.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTN opened at $312.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 274.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.