Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after acquiring an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $592,504,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $289.81 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $157.48 and a 52-week high of $291.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.