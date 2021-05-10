Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,027,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $107.43 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $107.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.