Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $399.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.30 and a 200-day moving average of $429.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

