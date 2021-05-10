Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of MUR opened at $19.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,589. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

