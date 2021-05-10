Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Waste Management by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Waste Management by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 47,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management stock opened at $141.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

