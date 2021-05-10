Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $277.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

