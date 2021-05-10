THORChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110.14 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. THORChain has a total market cap of $4.36 billion and approximately $110.14 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $18.17 or 0.00030931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.00252233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.07 or 0.01181543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.22 or 0.00773240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,812.45 or 1.00118463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,882,777 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

