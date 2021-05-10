THETA Hits Market Capitalization of $10.60 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $10.60 billion and approximately $489.93 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for about $10.60 or 0.00019121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00085129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00065944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00106904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00787850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.09 or 0.08917658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

