Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 21.970-21.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.60 billion-$35.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.45. 1,442,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.