Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lifted by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 40,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $468.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

