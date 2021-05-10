The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 112,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.51 and its 200-day moving average is $171.34. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

