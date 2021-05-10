The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 527,350 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 9.4% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $34,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.58. 44,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

